Miss Malawi regional finals on

Organisers of the Miss Malawi beauty contest have announced dates for the regional finals.

According to the chairperson of the organising committee, Albert Banda, the first regional finals will be held in the Northern Region on November 25 at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu.

He said: “Preparations for the regional finals are at an advanced stage and we are excited with the quality of girls that were successful during the preliminary auditions. At the pace that we are going, I am sure that we will have another successful Miss Malawi run in 2018.”

He said Malawians should expect to witness hotly-contested regional finals.

Banda, therefore, appealed to people to support the girls by coming to watch the regional finals.

He said after the regional finals they will announce dates for the finals, that will probably take place in April 2018.

“During the regional finals, our judges will ask the contestants some serious questions and examine them on their assertiveness, reasoning, relevance and expressiveness,” he said.

Banda said they will also be assessing their beauty, catwalking abilities and also how they present themselves in different attires like evening wear, beach wear, and traditional wear.

Regional finals for the South will take place on December 9 while Central Region finals will take place on January 27 2018 at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc).

The current Miss Malawi beauty queen is Cecilia Khofi who took over the reins after a four-year break of the contest.

Two media giants Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) run the beauty contest jointly. n