Mo626 College Basketball finals dates confirmed

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Mo626 College Basketball semi-finals and finals will be played on December 15 and 16 at African Bible College and Civo courts in Lilongwe.

Initially, the games were slated for next weekend.

But Basmal shifted the dates following the death of four Mzuzu Technical College students, who died a week ago in an accident as they were returning to Mzuzu after quarter-finals played at Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must).

Basmal president Hamlet Kamtengeni said: “As you were aware, two teams that made it to the semi-finals—Mzuzu Technical College men’s and women’s teams—were involved in a tragic accident on their way to Mzuzu after the quarter-finals matches.

“We delayed announcing the new dates for the semi-finals and finals as we were still in mourning.”

Polytechnic and African Bible College (ABC) made it to the semi-finals after finishing as winners and runners-up in Group A.

In Group B, Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) Lilongwe and Mzuzu Technical College also made it after topping the group.

African Bible College (ABC) and Bunda College qualified from Group A in the women’s category, while Mzuzu Technical College and NRC topped Group B to make it to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kamtengeni said they are hopeful that Mzuzu Technical College will be able to raise a team for the finals.

“The accident heavily affected Mzuzu Technical College teams. It will probably take years for them to recover from that accident. But we are hoping that they will be able to raise teams for the final,” he said.

National Bank head of marketing Wilkins Mijiga said they expect fireworks at the finals just like in the quarter-finals.