Moyale Barracks in Fisd Challenge quarter-finals

Moyale Barracks are in Fisd Challenge Cup quarter-finals after defeating Katowo Young Soccer 2-0 at Mzuzu Stadium on Thursday.

Chamveka Gwetsani scored both goals for Moyale in the 49th and 73rd minute.

Khuda Muyaba provided the assist after some spade work beating Katowo defence before setting up well-positioned Gwetsani, who tapped in to beat Katowo goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu.

Gwetsani netted the second with a powerful 25-metre free-kick that Nyasulu failed to keep out.

Katowo coach Edward Moyo conceded in post match interviews that his charges could not match the experienced Moyale players.

“We played well only that we couldn’t match our opponents,”he said.

Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga thanked his charges for the job well-done, saying Katowo was a difficult side to defeat.

“It is good that we have qualified, this is very nice. Katowo was not a walkover, they gave us a good game,” he said.

Moyale will face the winners between Umodzi FC and Swallows FC.