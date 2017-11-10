Moyale vow to break semis’ jinx

Moyale Barracks assistant coach Charles Kamanga has said they look forward to breaking their semi-final jinx when they face Nyasa Big Bullets in the Fisd Challenge Cup.

The Mzuzu-based Malawi Defence Force (MDF) sponsored outfit thumped minnows Umodzi from Nsanje 8-1 at Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Chiikwawa on Thursday to set up a semi-final clash against Nyasa Big Bullets.

“We were booted out of the Airtel Top 8 and Carlsberg Cup in the semis, but this time we will give it our best shot to reach the finals,” said Kamanga.

The Kaning’ina Lions were, on both occasions, ousted by Be Forward Wanderers.

In Thursday’s match Gift Nyando claimed a hat-trick, Khuda Muyaba scored a brace while Timothy Nyirenda, Chamveka Gwetsani and Lesman Singini netted a goal apiece.

In another quarter-final match, Kamuzu Barracks (KB) beat Azam Tigers 2-1 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

They will face Masters Security whose coach Abbas Makawa watched the game.

Harvey Nkacha was the toast of the afternoon for KB after claiming a brace.

He scored earlier in the game from a direct free-kick to give the Lilongwe-based soldiers a 1-0 lead at interval.

Tigers equalised in the second half through Bonda Mpinganjira, albeit in similar circumstances, but Nkacha netted the winner for KB in the dying minutes.

Makawa said it will be a tricky fixture against KB.

“We will prepare well for them. Our target is to win the cup and we will make sure we have thorough preparations, “ he said.

His KB counterpart coach Billy Phambala said he is not moved that Masters spied on them.

“It is normal in football. We expect a tough game against them though, but we will remain focused “ said Phambala.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) acting competitions manager Casper Jangale, the dates and venues for the semi-finals will be communicated in due course.