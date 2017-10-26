Mr and Miss Chanco crowned

University of Malawi’s Chancellor College (Chanco) over the weekend crowned Mr and Miss Chanco 2017 during an event organised by the college’s students union.

Innocentio Neulo won the Mr Chanco contest while Tinashe Simakweli won the Miss Chanco contest.

Neulo is a Bachelor of Arts communication and cultural Studies student while Simakweli is studying philosophy.

Speaking in an interview, the newly crowned beauty queen said she is glad to have carried the day, promising to use her new position to champion education among girls and to be an ambassador in the fight against HIV and Aids.

“I feel so happy to be the 2017 Miss Chanco and I thank God for making it possible. I promise to champion girl education and to be in the forefront in the fight against HIV and Aids as I carry the Chanco flag,” she said.

The new Mr Chanco expressed happiness for assuming the office and promised to work in the interest of fellow students.

“Winning Mr Chanco is a plus to me. It’s an honour and privilege that I do not take for granted and I pledge to work toward achieving our goals as Chanco students,” he said

Chanco entertainment director, Gift Symon said he was happy with the turn-up during the event.

“As the organising team, we will continue working hard to bring more events on campus,” he said.

Youth Net and Counseling (Yoneco) executive director Macbain Mkandawire congratulated the winners and encouraged them to be in the fore-front in spreading the messages that aim at fighting the deadly virus that Aids.

He told the students to always practise safe sex and prioritise their education in their daily activities.

During the social weekend, Yoneco offered HIV testing and counselling (HTC) services to students and also distributed condoms.

The exercise was funded by Global Fund through Action Aid under the investing impact in HIV and TB Project.

Macelba, Saint, Blaze, Sir. Patricks, Dontarz, Janta, Home grown, Bouncy, Piksy, DJ Maya, DJ Nathan Tunes and DJ Frames performed during the event.

The event was sponsored by Vogue Lounge and Yoneco among others. n