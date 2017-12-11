Mutharika tips police IG on new cars

President Peter Mutharika has spoken against corruption reiterating that his government will personally deal with anyone involved in the act.

Speaking at police headquarters in Lilongwe when he officially received 100 police vehicles from the People’s Republic of China, Mutharika while calling for care and fair distribution of the vehicles said he is tired of reports of corruption especially involving those handling government projects.

“Police cannot function without efficient transport. I urge the Inspector General of police to make sure these vehicles are taken good care of and distributed fairly. I do not want any corruption in this; neither must I hear that the vehicles have been sold out dubiously.

“I am tired of corruption in this country. If I happen to catch such corrupt individuals, I will deal with them. Every project we are carrying out in this country, some selfish individuals want to get something out of it. That must stop,” he warned.

Mutharika thanked the Chinese government for the donation adding that the vehicles will help boost security in the country by reducing transport challenges within the Malawi Police Service.

Mutharika hailed China for the support it has rendered to Malawi in the ten years of diplomatic relationship.

According to the president, government is planning to engage in road rehabilitation projects, construction of 10 000 staff houses for police, prison, army and immigration officers as well as improving transportation challenges in the other three remaining security departments.

“These vehicles will make our police more efficient and highly responsive. We have had transport challenges in the police service, we appreciate the timely support from Chinese government,” he said.

Chinese deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chen Xiaodong, said the handing over of the 100 vehicles signifies the good relationship between the two countries.

He said: “More and more Chinese are coming to Malawi for investment and as tourists, we are committed to boosting security in this country for the benefit of people from both nations.”

Minister of Internal Security Cecilia Chazama said the vehicle will enable timely response and easy mobility by the police.

The police vehicles which have accessories such as ambers and two-way radio systems have come with spare parts estimated to last up to two years.

They include 10 minibuses, 60 pickups, 15 saloon and 10 wagons.

For his part Inspector General of Police Lexten Chamama promised to take good care of the vehicles.