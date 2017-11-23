Mwawi, Mvula doubtful for Queens’ 1st match

Queens’ goal shooters Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula are most unlikely to make it for the Queens’ first test match against England’s Roses tomorrow.

As of yesterday, the two were still in the country awaiting their visas from the British High Commission for the England trip.

In an interview yesterday, Mwawi said while they are still hopeful of making the trip, “I have doubts as to whether we can make it for the first game in time.

“Today [yesterday] is Wednesday and we still haven’t heard anything, but we remain optimistic that by the end of the week, the visas should have been processed so that we can make it for the second and last matches.”

The Australia-based gangly shooter said they are still training at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) under the tutelage of Griffin Saenda Jnr.

“I have also started training with my former club Kukoma Diamonds,” said Mwawi.

London’s Copper Box Arena will play host to the first two games of the series, with the second game set for Sunday before moving to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game next Wednesday. n