Mwawi recalled for England test series

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has recalled Mwawi Kumwenda into the Queens’ squad for three international test series against England.

The gangly goal shooter (GS) was recently expelled from the Queens camp ahead of the Fast5 World Netball series for late arrival in camp.

According to a statement from NAM signed by general secretary Carol Bapu, the 18-member squad is scheduled to go into camp in Blantyre on November 12 ahead of the test series that will take place between November 24 and 29 in England.

“The deadline for reporting for camp is Monday, November 13 2017 [and] should any player fail to join camp during the stated period without any written document, she will be considered not to be part of the team.

“Team and player managers are requested to inform their players of the camping,” reads part of the communique.

Upon return from Australia, NAM president Khungekile Matiya said they expect Mwawi to honour national call-ups in future despite what happened.

“Mwawi is our daughter, she is our player and we cannot have grudges against her. If she wants to play, the door is open,” she said.

Mwawi could not be reached for comment, but her local representative and cousin Hlupekire Chalamba last week said the player’s commitment to the Queens has not been affected by her recent exclusion.

“This is not the first time Mwawi has been kicked out of camp and her commitment to serve the national team has not been affected,” she said.

The full squad is as follows: Defenders: Joanna Kachilika (C), Caroline Ngwira, Laureen Ngwira, Martha Dambo, Wezzie Mzemba, Fanny Mwale, Juliet Sambo; Attackers: Takondwa Lwazi, Thandie Galeta, Shira Dimba, Pilirani Msukwa, Rose Mkanda; Shooters: Jane Chimaliro (VC), Joyce Mvula, Jessie Sanudi, Alinafe Kamwala, Mwawi and Grace Chazungulira. n