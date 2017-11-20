Mzuni’s Misinjo breaks Silver’s hearts

Henry Misinjo struck a priceless equaliser for Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC at the dot of full time yesterday against Silver Strikers to further dampen the Bankers’ TNM Super League title hopes.

Silver remain on third position in the 16-team league with 51 points from 26 games—seven short of leaders Be Forward Wanderers who have a game in hand while Nyasa Big Bullets are second with 54 points from 25 games.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM)-sponsored side will now be hoping that they can win all their remaining four games and that the Nomads and Bullets should also falter in their remaining five games each

Just when it appeared the Bankers would bag full points, the Mzuni FC forward struck fiercely from 35 metres past helpless goalkeeper Blessings Kameza.

After a goalless first half, the league’s leading scorer Mathews Sibale put Silver, who last won the league title three seasons ago, in the lead in the 67th minute after being put through by substitute Blessings Tembo who had just replaced Thuso Paipi.

The Mozambique-bound forward has now taken his tally to 13.

Silver’s team manager Francis Songo described the result as disappointing in a post-match interview.

“We are dropping points at a time when we are supposed to be collecting maximum points so as to revive our title hopes and pile pressure on Wanderers and Bullets.

“We played well, but we were caught off-guard by Mzuni’s late goal. Our hopes for the title are now very slim,” he said.

On his part, Mzuni coach Alex Ngwira was satisfied with the result.

“It is not a bad result considering that we had to come from behind. I think with this result, I can confidently declare that we will achieve our top-eight finish target,” he said.

Mzuni are ninth with 31 points from 26 matches.

Earlier on at half-time, the Bankers were dealt a blow when their first-choice goalkeeper Brightone Munthali was shown the red card for remonstrating against the referee Mischeck Juwa.

In another match, revitalised Kamuzu Barracks (KB) edged Blantyre United 3-2.

Manasse Chiyesa, Zinjani Yona and Wierd Nkuliwa were on target for the Lilongwe-based Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfit while Victor Nyirenda and Jide Mbandambanda scored for the relegation-threatened United.