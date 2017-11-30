Mzuzu club cycles for Mzuzu Central Hospital

Members of the Mzuzu Cycling Club on Tuesday cycled 74 kilometres to raise funds for buying assorted items to be donated to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The club raised K245 000 against a target of K1 million from the charity race.

Citrefine Plantation Limited, Uncle Jose Stationers and Mzuzu Rotary Club donated for the cause.

The club’s chairperson, Portipher Munthali, said the donation will be made on December 16 2017 as part of festive season celebrations.

He said: “Mzuzu Cycling Club is aware that people at the hospital are not there out of their will. They want to enjoy the festive season with us. We have, therefore, organised this race to secure funds to buy items that will be donated to them.

“Last year we did the same at Ekwendeni [Mission] Hospital. This time, we want to cheer up our friends at Mzuzu Central Hospital.”

The hospital’s deputy director, Charity Kasawala, said they are looking forward to the support, saying the hospital admits many patients who are in need of such support.

Blessings Kumwenda scooped the first position while Austin Banda was runners-up in men’s category competed for by 15 cyclists.

Nice Gondwe won ladies’ category while Violet Gola finished second in the ladies’ category.