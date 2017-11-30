Namangale, Kenani bankroll schools chess

Former Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) chairperson Susan Namangale and writer Stanley Onjezani Kenani have joined hands to bankroll a K300 000 schools chess tournament.

In a joint statement, the sponsors said the competition, dubbed S&S Geniuses Schools Individual Chess Championship will roll into action in January 2018.

“We are delighted to sponsor this competition. Empirical evidence shows that chess is essential for young minds,” part of the statement reads.

“A book by Dr. Robert Ferguson, titled Championship Chess, is one of the studies which imply that playing chess well increases spatial, numerical, and administrative skills. There is also improvement in logic, creativity, and IQ. Chess has also been found to increase both math and verbal skills.”

After cheque presentation to SRCL in Blantyre on Sunday, Namangale said they wish more Malawians could come on board to increase the sponsorship amount as there are many schools in Malawi; hence requiring bigger funding to reach them all.

She said their decision to sponsor the event was inspired by the exploits of prominent Ugandan national women champion Candidate Master Phiona Mutesi, who developed chess talent from a harsh background but now she is a big name such that there is a Hollywood movie Queen of Katwe based on her life.

SRCL chairperson Wasoka Chirwa, who was accompanied by Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) spokesperson Makhosi Nyirenda and schools chess coordinator Magret Ngugama, thanked the sponsors for the support.