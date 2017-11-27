National Bank doubles Mo626 Basketball prizes

Prizes for National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Mo626 College Basketball Tournament have been doubled, Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) president Hamlet Kamtengeni has announced.

He said the initial arrangement was to give eventual champions K1 million, runners-up K500 000 and third-placed K250 000 in both men and ladies’ categories but now the reward will be K2 million, K1 million and K500 000, in that order.

“The sponsors have agreed to up the stakes, considering the competitiveness of the inaugural event,” he said.

Meanwhile, the K30 million tournament has reached the semi-final stage following the conclusion of quarter-final games at Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) campus in Thyolo on Saturday.

In men’s category, The Polytechnic have made it alongside African Bible College (ABC), Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) Lilongwe Campus and Mzuzu Technical College (MTC). The ladies’ semi-finals will be contested among ABC Ladies, Bunda, MTC and Natural Resources College (NRC).

According to Basmal vice-general secretary Banthali Banda, this means the men’s last-four matches will see The Polytechnic playing against MTC while ABC will take on MCA Lilongwe.

In ladies’ semis, ABC will be up against NRC whereas Bunda will battle it out against MTC.

“The semis and the finals will be played at ABC Gymnasium in Lilongwe from December 8 to 10,” he said. n