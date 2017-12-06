Nchalo inch closer to Super League promotion

Nchalo United have inched closer to TNM Super League promotion after fellow title contenders in the Masters Security Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Premier League, Chikwawa United, lost 1-2 to Chancellor College (Chanco) FC on Sunday.

This means Nchalo, who are coached by Flames legend Mabvuto Lungu, have created an 11-point gap at the summit of the 21-team log-table against second-placed Chikwawa, who have played a game more. They have 78 points from 32 games and they will be declared champions if they win four of their remaining eight-games.

Nchalo’s other game against Hard-Knockers on Sunday was called off at half-time due to some disagreements at Kalulu Stadium as they led 1-0.

“Nchalo is indeed closer to Super League promotion. However, they would be much closer if the case of the called-off match ends in their favour. We are receiving reports to find out what really happened for that particular game to be stopped,” said SRFA chairperson Raphael Humba yesterday.

Nevertheless, promotion battles have tightened in Chipiku Central Region Football Association (CRFA) and Simama Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Premier Leagues.

In Chipiku, leaders TN Stars, who beat Mbavi United 2-0 on Sunday, are tied on 55 points with second positioned Holy Cross Ambassadors, who drew 3-3 with Ngolowindo FC last weekend. Each side has 10 games to play after 28 games. The two teams also share the same 33 goal-difference.

Third-placed Mlatho Mponela, are also in title contention as they have 52 points from 27 matches.

TN Stars general secretary Zaliro Moyo has described the race in the 20-team league as swim or sink.

“It is becoming tougher each passing week. But we are glad that we have maintained our top position and that we have played same number of games as our fellow title contenders,” he said.

Ambassadors’ chairperson Kondwani Mkandawire said they will also fight hard to claim the ultimate glory.

In the 16-team Simama League, Karonga United appears to have a realistic chance of making the Super League grade as they just need a point from their last fixture against visitors Fish Eagles this Sunday. They have 64 points from 29 games, two points ahead of second-placed Chilumba Barracks. n