New political party launched

A new political party, Leadership with Compassion (LCP), has been launched in the country.

The founder and president of the party is a South African-based Malawian, Sally Kumwenda, who is studying for her doctorate degree at Wits University in the rainbow nation.

The launch of the party, held today in Lilongwe, now takes the number of registered political parties in the country to 56.

Speaking when she unveiled the party, which goes in gold and green colours, Kumwenda said LCP stands to change Malawi for the better but in a unique way “few have braved to tread on”

The party has since reiterated that it would not be involved in castigating rivals, but instead, will work on one’s strength to help restore national pride it claimed was long gone.

“There is too much hatred towards each other especially in the political arena. People are always fighting each other and by looking at all these, it all zeroes in on one thing: Malawians have forgotten to love and respect God, who ironically, happens to be man’s only weapon towards a peaceful and prosperous nation.

“We are tired of being tormented by Satan, and this is why we are asking the entire nation to rally behind us in seeking forgiveness from God before we reclaim our prosperity and peace; to end the numerous forms of sufferings and misfortunes brought about by leaders disobeying God.” She said.

Kumwenda also insisted forming a party was the only way to help bring some positive change in the country arguing governments always have ways to suppress the voice of reason coming from the civil society.

She was, however, at pains to explain how she plans to govern the country once in power –which she admitted was their dream.

“This is one thing we need to change once in power. The issue you have brought up is actually the genesis of all the social ills around. But above all, God will help us guide the nation the best way it should.” She explained.

At least 15 people, excluding members of the media, turned up for the LCP launch at Korea Garden lodge; all of who were identified as office bearers in the new party.

The party’s launch also comes barely a week after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) bemoaned decimal participation of parties in elections, despite the numbers.

“Parties exist to contest in elections, get into positions and influence policies. If political parties are not contesting even in by-elections which elections are they going to contest? We echo the call for enactment of the Political Parties (Registration and Regulation) Bill to address issues like this one.”

Mzuzu-based political analyst Emily Mkamanga found no problem with the additional party; saying the country may be reeling from a misconception of multiparty politics.

She however shared MEC’s sentiments on the need to put a ‘cap’ on the registration of parties; arguing no party should be registered when found wanting to contest in an election.

“The fear, however, is that at the speed we are moving, we may have over a thousand [political] parties with little or nothing to show for it in growing our democracy. For instance, what does it say for some parties that can’t even produce a [ward] councilor of their own?” Mkamanga said.