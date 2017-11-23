Ngalande helps SA club to maintain top spot

Recalled Flames winger Robin Ngalande on Tuesday opened his scoring account in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) as he helped his team Baroka FC to maintain top slot.

Ngalande’s 55th minute strike gave Baroka the lead against Cape Town City which was, however, cancelled by Craig Martin in the 69th minute

According to kickoff.com, Ngalande scored following a great attacking move which ended with a superb low left-footed shot from just inside the box.

“I am happy to have scored my first goal of the season, it provided me with some relief,” said the former Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town player.

Baroka top the 16-team league with 18 points, two above compatriot Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava’s Golden Arrows who are second.

Arrows played out a goalless draw against Orlando Pirates on the same evening in which Mzava played a full game.

Another recalled Flames forward Atusaye Nyondo’s Bloemfontein Celtic are fifth with 15 points from nine games.

But things are looking tough for Gerald Phiri Jnr and Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango’s Wits as well as Robert Ng’ambi’s Platinum Stars.

Wits are second from the bottom with eight points from 10 matches while Platinum anchor the table with seven points also from 10 matches. n