Ngalande scores another vital goal

Revitalised South Africa-based forward Robin Ngalande on Sunday scored another vital goal that ensured his club Baroka FC maintained the top spot in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The winger struck a priceless equaliser to cancel compatriot Robert Ng’ambi’s goal as Baroka FC held Platinum Stars to a two-all draw.

Last week Wednesday, Ngalande opened his scoring account in the PSL when he again he scored the opener for Baroka which was, however, cancelled by Craig Martin.

In an interview from South Africa yesterday, the recalled Flames forward said it felt good to score back-to-back.

“It was an amazing feeling, especially the manner in which it happened.

“It was made even sweeter and extraordinary because I had cancelled out ‘Baggio’s’ [Ng’ambi] barely two minutes earlier,” said Ngalande.

According to kickoff.com, Katlego Otladisa broke the deadlock for Stars on the counter-attack in the 35th minute as he calmly netted from just inside the box.

Baroka then equalised through a spectacular long-range shot from second half substitute Mpho Kgaswane which bolted into the top right corner after 58 minutes.

Ng’ambi then regained the advantage for Stars four minutes from time as he reacted quickest to turn Vries and slot into the back of the net from close range.

And just when it looked like Stars would carry the day, Ngalande responded two minutes later with a dipping volley to seal a point for the league leaders.

Baroka top the 16-team league with 19 points from 12 games followed by Orlando Pirates who have 18 points from 12 games while Ng’ambi’s Stars are second from the bottom with nine points from 12 matches.

Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango and Gerald Phiri Junior’s Bidvest Wits, the champions, anchor the table also with nine points from 11 games..

Flames captain Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava’s Golden Arrows have now dropped from second to third after playing out a two-all draw against Cape Town City on Saturday while Atusaye Nyondo’s Bloemfontein Celtic are eighth with 16 points from 11 matches.