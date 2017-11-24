No breathing space for nomads

Midfielder Nelson ‘Silencer’ Kangunje yesterday atoned for his Fisd Challenge Cup semi-final penalty miss by guiding Nyasa Big Bullets to a 2-0 victory over stubborn Azam Tigers in a midweek TNM Super League encounter at Chilomoni Stadium.

Until yesterday, it had been a bad week for Kangunje, who missed a post-match penalty to painfully deny the Carlsberg Cup holders and league favourites a possible treble.

But yesterday, the former Civo United player atoned for his transgressions by putting up a grand performance.

Kangunje put Bullets in the lead, beating Maxwell Dzowa in Tigers goal with a header from a Fischer Kondowe corner kick in the 32nd minute.

Midfielder Mike Mkwate scored the second in the 63rd minute after Bonda Mpinganjira’s blunder.

Bullets team manager James Chilapondwa said it was a relief to beat Tigers.

“Tigers always give us problems. We also thank our supporters for coming in large numbers although it was a midweek fixture and considering last weekend’s bad result,” he said.

The win means Bullets now have 57 points from 26 games going into Sunday’s match against Silver Strikers.

But leaders Be Forward Wanderers, who also face Civil Sporting Club at Balaka Stadium on Sunday, can also extend the lead to 61 points as well.

Meanwhile, in Mzuzu, Moyale Barracks beat Dwangwa United 3-2 at Mzuzu Stadium.

Clifford Fukizi opened the scores sheet in the sixth minute from a 30-metre set- piece.

Khuda Muyaba doubled the lead in the 22nd minute before Smith Kadawasi made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.

But Grecian Chinkhandwe scored a brace in added time for the match to end 3-2.

Dwangwa almost got an equaliser, but referee Newton Nyirenda ruled for a free kick following a foul against the Nkhotakota-based outfit.

The club’s team manager Lwindiko Mwamulima bemoaned the referee’s decision to rule out the third goal.

“We have been robbed,” he said.

Moyale Barracks coach Nicholas Mhango said their victory will help them achieve a top-four finish. n