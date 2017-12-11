Nomads almost there

Be Forward Wanderers now just need a win to seal the TNM Super League title following their 3-1 victory over Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe yesterday.

With two games to wrap up the season, the Nomads have 65 points, four ahead of second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets in the 16-team league.

However, although the Nomads appear to be within touching distance from reaching the promised land, their coach Yasin Osman yesterday insisted that it is not over yet.

“This was a very crucial win and I hail my players for fighting their lungs out, but we need to get it over and done with by winning one of our remaining games,” he said.

Yamikani Chester drew first blood for the Nomads in the 15th minute.

A cross from Joseph Kamwendo saw Esau Kanyenda flicking the ball to Chester whose control, swivel and shot were all faultless.

Mzuni drew level in the 31st minute through Zelliat Nkhoma from a rebound after Nomads’ keeper Richard Chipuwa had fumbled Lazarus Nyemera’s free-kick.

Wanderers came into the second half with renewed purpose and a foul on Kanyenda in the goal area resulted in the referee awarding them a penalty which Joseph Kamwendo converted with ease.

Peter Wadabwa scored Nomads’ third goal towards the end when he connected home Isaac Kaliati’s corner kick.

Mzuni coach Alex Ngwira said Nomads’ second goal demotivated his charges.

“It was an exciting match, but the penalty which the referee awarded to Wanderers somehow demotivated my players and by the time they scored the third, we had lost concentration,” said Ngwira whose side lies 10th with 34 points from 28 games.

The initial match was abandoned on November 4 at Balaka Stadium when Mzuni refused to play after their officials were allegedly physically assaulted by Wanderers fans and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) ordered a replay.

The Nomads’ remaining matches are against Masters Security Services and Red Lions while Bullets have Dwangwa United and Masters Security.

At Silver Stadium, Silver Strikers piped Mafco FC 1-0 through Victor Limbani’s strike to maintain third position.

They now have 55 points from 28 matches while Mafco are sixth with 43 points from 29 games. n

—ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY SINGAYAZI KAMINJOLO, STAFF REPORTER