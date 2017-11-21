Nomads’ appeal verdict expected today

The Super League of Malawi’s (Sulom) Appeals Committee is today expected to announce the verdict of Be Forward Wanderers’ appeal against an earlier ruling by the league’s disciplinary committee that their abandoned match against Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC should be replayed.

The appeals committee, which was chaired by Khumbo Soko, who is also president of the Malawi Law Society (MLS), heard the case in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Said Soko in an interview on Sunday: “It [verdict] should be ready by Tuesday. We do understand the direction the league is taking in that it is heading towards the end.

“[Therefore], we are not going to hold it for so long. It will be done expeditiously.”

The Nomads general secretary (GS) Mike Butao said they appeared before the appeals committee on Saturday.

Mzuni GS Khumbo Kumwenda said while they did not appeal, “but that does not mean that we were satisfied, but [rather] we need to move on.

“It is clear from the ruling as to who caused the abandonment of the game. We could not proceed to play with injured coaches. We left for our own safety and we now have to look for extra resources to fulfill the same fixture. And for being beaten, we were fined K1 million!”

The Nomads and Mzuni were also fined K1.1 million and K1 million, respectively for the abandonment.