Nomads charm Be Forward

Barely days after winning the TNM Super League title, Be Forward Wanderers FC sponsors, Be Forward Limited, Japanese used vehicles exporter have committed to extend sponsorship and, with it, an improved package.

The Nomads general secretary (GS) Mike Butao yesterday said the sponsors, who are based in Japan, made the commitment when they congratulated them for winning the title on Monday.

“One of the sponsors is flying in tomorrow [this] afternoon to be part of the celebrations and will watch our last game against Red Lions in Lilongwe where we will be officially crowned champions.

“We will [also] be making an announcement on much improved sponsorship deal,” he said.

Butao claimed that the commitment for extension has come about “because of the transparent way we account for every penny to the sponsors and to the public”.

He said: “Even when we sail through difficulties [financially], we are very open and truthful about the reasons because its reasons, they are already aware of.”

The Nomads GS said while the sponsorship is reviewed annually, “generally they are happy with the way we run the club and how we stick to the budget”.

He said that was why the sponsor sanctioned the team’s participation in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The sponsor, Tai Saitoo, yesterday said they will increase the sponsorship package because they are impressed with both the performance and management of the team.

“It is also the first time that the team has won the league under our sponsorship and we felt they deserve more.

“Our visit to attend the celebrations is also part of our appreciation and we applaud management, supporters and, above all, the players for giving out their best,” he said from Japan.

The Nomads signed a one-year sponsorship from Be Forward in December 2014 then pegged at $155 555 (K114.2 million).