Nomads explain Chipuwa absence

Be Forward Wanderers have cleared the air surrounding the absence of their goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa, saying he is nursing a finger injury.

However, an inside source confided in The Nation that the Nomads removed Chipuwa from the starting line-up against Azam Tigers at the 11th hour last week and relegated him to the bench because he was being investigated over a “serious disciplinary issue”.

Chipuwa was also not in the team which faced Civil Sporting Club in Balaka on Sunday.

Explaining the absence, Butao said: “We have also heard about that talk. We hear it was on social media and we have no comment.

“What I can tell you is that Chipuwa had a swollen finger and is expected to resume training tomorrow [today] and he should be available for selection at the weekend.”

On his part, Chipuwa said he also heard the rumours, “but the truth is that I am nursing a finger injury and to prove the rumour mongers wrong, I will resume training on Wednesday although I have not fully healed.”