Nomads, Mzuni verdict tomorrow

Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC will know the fate of their abandoned match tomorrow, according to Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said in an interview the disciplinary committee met in Lilongwe on Tuesday evening.

“All the stakeholders presented their side of the story. We are just waiting for the disciplinary committee to come up with the verdict,” he said.

Banda said rules and regulations give the disciplinary committee 48 hours to come up with a judgement.

“People should be patient. The people that are in the disciplinary committee are not full time employees of Sulom. They have their other professions and only help us on voluntary basis. So, let’s give them time to come up with a sober verdict. But we expect them to do that by Friday,” he said.

The match failed to take place on Saturday after Mzuni left the match venue, Balaka Stadium, claiming assault by Wanderers supporters as they were entering the pitch.

Mzuni FC general secretary Khumbo Kumwenda said they could not play after being attacked by Nomads supporters. “The whole technical panel was attacked. This include goalkeeper trainer Chawanangwa Manda, assistant coach McNebert Kadzuwa, head coach Alex Ngwira and kit master Walusungu Winga,” he said, adding that head of delegation Agnes Mzumara was also assaulted and treated as an outpatient at Balaka District Hospital.

But Wanderers have vehemently denied there was violence at the match, with general secretary Mike Butao saying the Green Intellectuals never turned up for the match.

He said: “I was inside the stadium all along. I did not see Mzuni arriving at the venue. They never came through the gates. Even referees didn’t check the cards because there was nobody from Mzuni.”

Meanwhile, Sulom has said it will step up security at the remaining Super League matches as the battle for the title goes to the wire.

Despite the abandoned match, Wanderers are still leading with 55 points while Nyasa Big Bullets are second with 51 points. Silver are third with 47 points. n