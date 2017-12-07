Nomads settle left-back Sambani’s loan fee

Be Forward Wanderers have settled a K500 000 development loan fee for Namiwawa FC left-back Precious Sambani barely three weeks after the Southern Youth Football League threatened to cancel the deal for non-payment.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said the payment was in line with the loan agreement with the lower league side’s left-back and striker Francisco Madinga, who joined the team this season.

“We have a two-year agreement with Namiwawa for Precious [Sambani] and Francisco [Madinga] which stipulates that we should be paying K500 000 for each player for each season,” he said.

Butao said the payment of the loan fee was delayed because the players joined outside their budget.

He said: “We already paid for Madinga, but we delayed to pay for Sambani because we had to use other means to source money to pay Namiwawa.

“It should also be mentioned that apart from paying Namiwawa, there is also money we agreed to be paying the players.”

Namiwawa FC official Sylus Liwindo confirmed that the Nomads had settled the outstanding loan fee for Sambani.

“They indeed paid the outstanding loan fee last week which will help us to pay players’ outstanding dues. We are grateful to Wanderers for heeding our call,” he said.

Meanwhile, both players are with the Malawi Under-20 national football teams at Council For Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Youth Championship in Kitwe, Zambia.

Sambani, who has cemented his grip on left-back position, was also called for the senior national team duty by expatriate coach Ronny Van Geneugden. n