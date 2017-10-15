Nomads stretch lead to 50

Be Forward Wanderers yesterday moved a step closer to the promised land after beating PremierBet Wizards 1-0 in a drab TNM Super League match at Balaka Stadium.

Jaffalie Chande’s 26th minute goal was enough for Wanderers to maintain their dominance over the rookies.

Though not an inspiring performance, Wanderers will not worry about that as their target was to collect maximum points and not play flowery football.

The win means Wanderers have now opened an eight-point gap between them and second-placed Silver Strikers who play Azam Tigers tomorrow.

But Wanderers coach Yasin Osman said in post-match interview that they still have to win three more games before they can start relaxing.

Said Osman: “Wizards played a good game today. Our problem was that we were not keeping the ball. Even our passing was terrific.

“Jaffalie [Chande] scored a good goal today after missing a number of games. A player should show that he is good when given a chance.”

For Wizards, the loss was a setback to their battle for survival in the league.

Though still stuck on position 11, with 22 points from 22 games, Wizards caretaker coach Simeon Kapuza is optimistic that they can beat relegation.

“There are still more games to play. We will work hard to survive relegation,” he said.

Bottom-placed Chitipa United and Masters Security settled for a one-all draw at Mzuzu Stadium.

Blantyre United continued donating points as they lost 1-4 to Moyale Barracks at Chilomoni Stadium

Mafco beat Red Lions 1-0 at Chitowe Stadium, piling more misery on their Zomba-based counterparts

Defending champions Kamuzu Barracks seem to have regained their fighting spirit. They beat Blue Eagles 3-1 at Civo Stadium.