North Special Brew pool finals tomorrow

Special Brew Pool Tournament Northern Region finals will take place tomorrow at Mzuzu Golf Club.

Paris Old Town, Paris Luwinga, Anfield and Karonga Museum will battle it out for the region’s three slots in the national finals.

According to Northern Region Pool League general secretary Prince Banda, 26 teams registered for the tournament.

“We are happy that more teams registered for the tournament. It is our hope that this trend will continue,” he said.

Banda has since urged the teams to prepare for the national finals.

According to Malawi Pool Association (Mapa) vice-chairperson Mathews Munthali, 12 teams will make it to the finals scheduled December 16.

“The Northern and Southern Region will have three teams; Eastern Region will be represented by two teams while Central Region will have four teams,” he said.

The national champions will receive K650 000 while the regional champions will get K80 000.

According to Munthali, there are also prizes for runners-up, third and fourth-placed teams at both the regional and national finals.

Siege Pool Club from Lilongwe are defending champions and they have vowed to defend the title.

“Actually, this year we are coming hard. We have roped in very good young players and preparations are going on well. It is obvious that we will defend the title,” said Siege captain Chifundo Banda. n