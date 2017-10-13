One SMS earns fan K100 000 in Zampira promotion

It took only a single SMS worth K50 for soccer fan Fred Chasweka to win K100 000 in the fourth monthly draw of TNM Zampira Promotion in Blantyre on Wednesday.

The BCA-based bricklaying student predicted right the result of the recent TNM Super League match that saw Silver Strikers beating Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

However, when TNM called on his mobile phone and notified him about his luck, the Nyasa Big Bullets supporter seemed not to believe it.

“Is this really true? Are you sure I have won that money? I do not believe it,” he replied to the call.

But TNM senior manager (public relations) Akossa Hiwa, who was accompanied by the mobile service provider’s product management specialist Sungeni Madeira, said they would let Chasweka understand his luck and get his prize.

“It is understandable for him not to believe this because he only had a single entry into the promotion. But what one needs to understand is that everyone is capable of winning big in this contest regardless of the number of SMS you send,” she said.

At least 34 individuals won K1 000 airtime each.

According to Hiwa, over 23 000 SMS predictions were received between September 11 and October 11, reflecting continued hype and momentum in the league from the fans through SMS code 1515.

Through the promotion, TNM is weekly giving out K50 000 every and K100 000 every month ahead of the grand prize of K1million. Two lucky fans, who will predict eventual champions, will get K250 000 each. n