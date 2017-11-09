Patience Namadingo embraces comedy

Talented gospel artist Patience Namadingo has announced his intention to pursue standup comedy as a career alongside music.

In an interview on Tuesday, Namadingo told The Nation, that his fans have been asking him to take up standup comedy as a career because of his recent social media clips that they find funny.

He said: “A good artist listens to his fans. After putting the suggestions off for quite a while, I decided it is time I honoured my fans.”

The artist said that on December 23 this year he will be holding his last All New Namadingo show at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) where he will debut his new art: comedy.

“I will do a standup comedy based on people’s everyday experiences. I see a lot of hilarious things around me in my day-to-day life and I will focus on that. These are things that my fans relate to,” he said.

Namadingo added that he is preparing well for his debut standup comedy and music performances, saying he will ably juggle the two roles.

In posts monitored on his Facebook page, which has over 28 000 followers, Namadingo shared a clip of himself mocking power supplier Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).

The post attracted over 465 likes and 200 comments.

One of the comments from Brian Douglas read: “I think you can be a great comedian. Your head is full of jokes, ndaseka bad.”

Another fan Ernerst Kaduya wrote: “lol..this man should be a comedian.”

Another follower, Maya Maclem Mdala, wrote: “Eeish, the creativity is just too much. Love you man.”

Namadingo is one of the few artists in Malawi that have embraced holding solo music shows.

Apart from the December 23 show, Namadingo is also scheduled to perform at the Food Ovation contest alongside Cassper Nyovest from November 10 to 12. He will also act as a curtain-raiser for UK-based Malawian standup comedian Daliso Chaponda on November 24 and 25 at Victoria Gardens and Bicc, respectively. n