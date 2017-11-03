Patience Namadingo eyes advertising

Artist Patience Namadingo plans to set up an advertising agency where he can help others market their products and services.

Namadingo, whose Facebook page has over 28 000 followers, has been using his page to advertise and market his products and services as well as those of others.

He said that using social media, he charges between K60 000 and K80 000 to advertise on his page.

Said Namadingo: “When we advertise on the Patience Namadingo page followers’ response is overwhelming. This is what has motivated me to think of setting up a full-fledged advertising agency one day. But I am not in a hurry. First and foremost, I am a musician and that is what makes me relevant.”

He said that currently he uses his cellphone to upload advertising clips on his page.

“I do this in my free time because my first love is the art of music. But advertising is also proving to be lucrative and I have made some good money ever since I started,” he disclosed.

Comments on Namadingo’s Facebook page indicate that his followers are in awe of his art and skill to communicate messages with a sense of humour.

For instance, comments on a video clip which was an advert for his dinner performance at Sunbird Mount Soche, in which he playfully teased Escom over power failures, had over 10 000 views, over 200 comments plus 455 likes.

One of the comments from Mary Jere reads: “This guy is talented.”

Another from Zilani Khonje said: “Ayayaya, koma this guy…eish, very creative.”

Namadingo said everytime he posts a clip, the response is always overwhelming.

Though he confessed to have received suggestions from fans that he should try his hands on stand-up comedy, Namadingo said he will not for he believes his sense of humour is not enough to warrant him a career as a comedian.

He said everything he does is first inspired by music therefore he is a musician first and everything else second.