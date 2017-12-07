Presidential Netball finals Dec 14

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has set National Presidential Netball Championship finals for December 14 to 16 at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu.

The tournament was expected to take place last month but failed due to the Queens’ trip to England for test series.

NAM general secretary Carol Bapu said 12 teams will compete during the finals and the champions will walk away worth K4 million.

“The runners-up will get K2 million with the third-placed team getting half the runners-up amount while the team that finishes fourth will receive K800 000. We also have prizes for individual awards,” added Bapu.

The 12 finalists are Moyale Sisters, Lameck Queens and Mimosa Queens (North); defending champions Kukoma Diamonds, Tigresses, Thunder Queens and Serenity (South); Civonets, Blue Eagles Sisters, Mafco Soldiers and Boma Stars (Centre); and Prison Queens (Eastern Region).

Since the inception of the tournament, no team from the North has ever reached the top four, a situation which Northern Region Netball Committee (NRNC) chairperson Chancy Munthali attributed to lack of sponsored tournaments. n