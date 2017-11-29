Queens hope for a win in final Test Series

Malawi Queens’ star shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has said they are hoping for nothing but a win in their final Test Series against England’s Roses this evening at Genting Arena.

She said they have learned a lot from their 66-60 and 61-53 losses to the Roses on Friday and Sunday, respectively, and they are ready to make amends.

This evening’s encounter, expected to throw off at 21.45, would either restore or extinguish the little sparkle of pride that remains in the Queens, which has now lost eight consecutive games since coach Mary Waya took charge over a month ago. The side also lost six games at the Fast5 World Netball Series in Australia.

“We are prepared and the team is doing great to make amends. We have now learned a lot and we hope for the best in our final game,” said Kumwenda, who helped the Queens improve the shooting accuracy to 98 percent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Queens’ player Judith Chalusa, who is also chairperson for Southern Region Netball Committee (SRNC), has urged the Queens technical panel to fine tune the defence and the centre.

“Statistics from the past two games against England show that we are weak in defence and centre, a development that negatively affected our attacking. Shooting was good but we missed a lot of rebounds. We can win if we improve on these aspects,” she said.