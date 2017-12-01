We are ready—U-20 coach

Under-20 national team coach Gerald Phiri has said he is optimistic the team will do well at this year’s Cosafa Youth Championship in Kitwe, Zambia.

The Junior Flames are scheduled to depart for Zambia Sunday morning.

“I am impressed with the level of commitment and fighting spirit displayed by my players and we are hoping for a better performance this year,” he said.

Phiri said his confidence stems from the team’s performance in the recent two training matches against Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Junior Flames thumped the TNM Super League leaders 4-1 on Tuesday at Mpira Ground in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre before holding the People’s Team to a one-all draw on Thursday.

Last year, Malawi failed to go beyond the group stages when they drew 0-0 against Zimbabwe before being thrashed 3-0 by eventual winners Zambia.

The tournament kicks off next Wednesday and will run up to December 16 and the Flames are in Group A which has the hosts, Swaziland and guests Uganda. They will play their first game against Swaziland on Wednesday before facing Zambia two days later. Their last group match will be against Uganda.

The following is the list of players travelling to Zambia for the tournament: Goalkeepers: Charles Thom and Christopher Mikuwa; Defenders: Hadji Wali, Ben Manyozo, Charles Petro, Kondwani Mwaila, Kelvin Kadzinje, Precious Sambani, Nixon Nyasulu and Sydney Chabulika; Midfielders/Strikers: Patrick Phiri, Peter Banda, Mike Mkwate, Levison Maganizo, Clement Bingula, Gregory Nachipo, Ronald Pangani, Fransisco Madinga, Chimwemwe Idana and Ernest Petro n