Reds are MSC volleyball champions

Reds are this year’s Gujrat Muslim Sports Club (MSC) volleyball champions after edging out Dhegam Bhura in closely fought final on Tuesday evening at the MSC Court in Lilongwe.

Fourteen teams participated in the tournament which started in July.

Watched by a huge crowd, it was a fierce game with both teams fighting for a win.

The first sets saw both teams equally matched, but Dhegam Bhura lost by one point.

Having lost the first set, Dhegam came into the second set more organised and went on to win to force a tie.

The third set saw Dhegam playing with their lungs out and were a match for their opponents, but eventually, lost after leading 20-16 for the most part of game.

The third set ended 21-20 in favour of the Reds who went away with a gold medal.

Irfan Pathan, Naeem Badshah, Ikram Khatri, Khalil Mqasood were outstanding for Dhegam as they fought hard.

MSC chairperson Jelani Malida described the final as “tremendously thrilling match.”

He said: “It was very close. It could have gone either way. We watched some great game. I am glad the sport is improving. In the past it was cricket and football that dominated. But we are trying to promote volleyball as well especially among the youth.”

Dhegam Bhura captain Talha Bhura expressed pride with the performance of his side.

“The main thing is that everyone enjoyed and with the number of supporters that cheered us, made the team feel winners as well. A huge congratulations to the winning team,” he said.

Reds captain Amin Patel said it has been an amazing season of volleyball at the MSC.

“It was tough and fun; the crowd cheering and booing; players fighting for every point.

“The amount of pressure during a situation like that was very difficult, but the game had to go on. There can only be one winner and that’s us.”

Patel was also named Player of the Tournament.

“Our secret was about teamwork. We worked together throughout, motivating each other,” he said. n