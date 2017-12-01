Rider to cycle across Malawi for Ndi Moyo Palliative

Lilongwe-based rider Kenneth Chikazunga-Banda will next week cycle from Nsanje to Karonga to raise money for Ndi Moyo Palliative, an organisation which provides medical support to people with terminal illness in rural areas.

Chikazunga-Banda said he wants to raise K20 million in this cycling journey which will cover close to 1 000 kilometers.

He said: “I am a professional cyclist and have won medals, but this time around, I want to use the power of sport to provide palliative care. Palliative care is a specialized medical care for people with serious illnesses. It is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family and I’m proud to be associated with that.”

Meanwhile, government through chief secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, has already issued a letter of consent for Chakazunga Banda.

“Kenneth Chikazunga Banda is recognised by the Malawi government as a bonafide cyclist in the country. As he embarks on this noble cause of raising money for palliative care, give him all the necessary support,” reads in the part the letter.

“I have completed all the paperwork. I underwent a health check I am fit and will start from Nsanje in the first week of next month. It will take me about two to three weeks to complete. I am excited about this cause.

“My appeal is for organisations and individuals to support me. This is not about me but about the underprivileged. Those people undergoing so much pain because of the diseases they are suffering,” said Chikazunga Banda as he posed with his new bike which has been donated by an American national, specifically for this cause. n