RVG ‘reluctantly’ accepts Mponda’s decision

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) says he has ‘reluctantly’ accepted one of his assistants Peter Mponda’s decision to join politics.

RVG said this follows a lengthy meeting he had with the player last week on his decision to vie for Blantyre City South Constituency parliamentary seat in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“I had a long talk with the legend [Mponda] which touched on many aspects and he insisted on his decision to join politics.

“However, the solace is that he will be available the whole of 2018 until after he presents his nomination papers. So, much as I would have loved him to reconsider his stand, I have no choice but to accept and respect his decision,” he said.

Mponda also said he ‘regrettably’ stuck to his decision.

“The good thing was that in the end, he [RVG] understood my decision and that it is not like I will be moving out right away,” said the former Flames captain who also owns PremierBet Wizards FC.

Last week, Mponda told The Nation that championing youth empowerment was the reason behind his decision

“It is not that I have just woken up and decided to go into politics. I consulted widely,” he said.