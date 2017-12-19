RVG unveils off-season plan

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) has arranged special individual training programmes for national team players to help them maintain their levels of fitness during the off-season period.

RVG said in an interview he met Central Region-based players at the weekend in Lilongwe and is scheduled to meet those from the South in Blantyre today.

“This is meant to ensure that the players will be physically ready ahead of the first camping that will last for two weeks from February 5.

“When I met the players in Lilongwe, I outlined the programme today, how to do it and what I expect from them.

“I have given them at least three to four weeks of rest before they can get started. If they follow the programme, then it means we will not have to spend much time on improving their physical conditioning,” he said.

The Flames mentor said much of the physical training will have to be done on the running track.

Goalkeeper Brightone Munthali, who is one of the players RVG met in Lilongwe, said the schedule will help him to maintain fitness.

“To me, it was an eye-opener and by the time we go into camp, my level of fitness will be intat,” he said.

The 2017 season will end this Sunday.