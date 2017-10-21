All set for KA Stadium Super League debut

Business is expected to come to a standstill this afternoon in Karonga as the newly-built Karonga Stadium hosts the first ever TNM Super League match.

It is not just an ordinary top-flight league fixture—title favourites, Be Forward Wanderers, are in town up against rookies bottom-placed Chitipa United.

After some bickering on whether the venue is fit to host the match, Wanderers are up north beaming with confidence that they will carry the day.

The Nomads wanted the match to be played at Mzuzu Stadium.

But captain Joseph Kamwendo said he had told his team mates to put behind the hullabaloo about the match venue.

Chitipa United general secretary Marshal Mwenechanya said playing at home, Karonga Stadium, is a dream come true.

“After travelling for a long time, we are now at home. We can only do the right thing in this match—beat Wanderers,” he said.

But Wanderers cannot afford to drop points as they aim at consolidating their lead at the top to 53 points.

Second-placed Silver Strikers face relegation-battling Blantyre United at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.