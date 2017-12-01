All set for Mwando vs Mwenda fight

All is set for the national middleweight title bout between the champion Brian Mwando and challenger Alick Mwenda on Sunday at M1 Centre Point in the capital city.

Zimbabwean born Mwando said he is geared for the fight.

“As we are talking now, I am through with my preparations. I am just waiting for Sunday.

“I don’t want to waste much of my time in the ring; this is rainy season. I will take him down in the first two rounds,” he said.

His counterpart, a Kamuzu Barracks-based Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, said whatever Mwando wishes will backfire on Sunday.

“I am aware of what he is saying in the media,” said Mwenda, who has a record of six wins with one TKO and 14 defeats from 20 fights.

Promoter of the bill, Jack Gunde, of Gunde Boxing Promotions, urged boxing fans to come in large numbers to witness the bout.

Charles Misanjo will fight Kudakwache Banda in the main supporting bout.

Alex Ndanga will take on Enerst Chipanda while Moses Mahilasi will face Arcias Mchembe in other curtain-raisers. n