Skippers top Central Region FAM League

Skippers FC on Sunday thumped Chilinde Queens 6-1 at Chilinde ground in Lilongwe to dislodge DD Sunshine at the top of the K2.5 million Central Region Women FAM League.

Rashida Douglas inspired the victory, netting a hat-trick while the league’s top scorer Linda Kasenda scored a brace to take her tally to 50 goals.

The other goal was scored by Bridget Mkuzilire while Memory Zakaria scored Chilinde Queens consolation.

Both teams have 37 points from 13 games but Skippers, who are eyeing a double after winning the Presidential Cup, have dislodged DD Sunshine on the eight-member league table through a better goal difference.

The two teams clash Sunday in a league decider.

Kasenda said they will prepare well to win the second title.

“We are looking forward to win a double and reclaim our regional glory. We have a good side to achieve the goal,” she said.

DD Sunshine coach Andrew Chikhosi said the decider will be a tough game.

“This game will be tough being the decider, but we are training hard so that come Sunday we shall be league champions, “said Chikhosi.

In the first-round, the teams shared the spoils following a one all draw. n