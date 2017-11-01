Skippers top Central Region FAM League

1 Comment

 

Skippers FC on Sunday thumped Chilinde Queens 6-1 at Chilinde ground in Lilongwe to dislodge DD Sunshine at the top of the K2.5 million Central Region Women FAM League.

Rashida Douglas inspired the victory, netting a hat-trick while the league’s top scorer Linda Kasenda scored a brace to take her tally to 50 goals.

The other goal was scored by Bridget Mkuzilire while Memory Zakaria scored Chilinde Queens consolation.

Also on target: Mkuzilire

Both teams have 37 points from 13 games but Skippers, who are eyeing a double after winning the Presidential Cup, have dislodged DD Sunshine on the eight-member league table through a better goal difference.

The two teams clash Sunday in a league decider.

Kasenda said they will prepare well to win the second title.

“We are looking forward to win a double and reclaim our regional glory. We have a good side to achieve the goal,” she said.

DD Sunshine coach Andrew Chikhosi said the decider will be a tough game.

“This game will be tough being the decider, but we are training hard so that come Sunday we shall be league champions, “said Chikhosi.

In the first-round, the teams shared the spoils following a one all draw. n

Share This Post

You might also like:

© 2017 Nation Publications Limited. All Rights Reserved.