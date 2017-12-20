Stadium turf stuck in Beira

Government risks missing the January deadline to re-open the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre as the artificial turf meant to be reinstalled at the facility is stuck in Beira, Mozambique.

The turf arrived at Beira Port from Washington DC, US on December 6, but ACT Global, the supplier that government engaged has withheld it for payment reasons.

The supplier’s local representative, who opted for anonymity for contractual reasons, confirmed the development at the weekend.

“According to the contract we signed with Malawi, they are supposed to complete the payment before we can bring the turf to Malawi,” he said.

The source said ACT Global is now growing impatient as it is bearing the cost of storage at Beira.

However, director of sports in the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Jameson Ndalama downplayed the development, saying government will complete the payment “soon”.

“Work is already in progress at the stadium. The turf will be in the country very soon as the Treasury is handling the payment,” he said.

But it was also the same case before the turf was shipped from US in September.

The company offered the Xtreme Turf DX60 artificial turf at $499 520.

Government only managed to pay $233 000 and the company had to put its foot down that it could not ship the turf from Washington DC until 70 percent of the cost was paid.

But up to now government is yet to complete the payment despite the 2017/18 Budget allocating K1.5 billion for the stadium’s renovations.