Stars all but defend BT FMB U-20

Griffin Young Stars just need a win in their remaining four games to successfully defend the Blantyre FMB Under-20 Football League title after creating a 10-point gap at the summit of the 16-team contest last weekend.

They beat King’s Youth 2-0 at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre on Saturday before whitewashing Nyasa Big Bullets Youth 7-0 the following day.

They have 68 points from 26 games while second-placed Maggie Chombo Academy, who lost 0-1 to Ndirande Stars before beating Future Stars 2-1 last weekend, have 58 points from the same number of games. Kangaroo Academy is third with 51 points.

This means Stars will be champions if they triumph against Azam Tigers Youth at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) tomorrow as they will have insurmountable points with three games to spare.

Their talisman Peter Banda, who scored five goals against Bullets on Sunday, is also in serious contention for the Golden Boot Award as he is tied on 24 goals with fellow leading scorers Emmanuel Savieri (Uwe Kicks) and Kelvin Mandebvu (Kangaroo Academy).

“We are happy with the progress so far. However, we will not let complacency spoil our great form during our next games,” said Stars’ coach Griffin Saenda Jnr.

According to Blantyre Youth Football Association (BYFA) general secretary Joseph Semu, they have planned to conclude their fixtures within the next two weeks. n