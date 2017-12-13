Sulom calls for nominations of outstanding players

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has called for nominations of outstanding players in the 2017 season set to conclude on December 24.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda on Tuesday said football stakeholders, except fans, are eligible to vote for their favourite overall player of the season, best goalkeeper, defender and midfielder as well as the most improved player of the season through sulomvote@gmail.com.

The stakeholders are also expected to choose their best first eleven and seven substitutes.

The best striker award goes to the top goal scorer. The current leading scorer is Mathews Sibale of Silver Strikers with 14 goals followed by Mphatso Philimon of Blue Eagles who has 12.

“Stakeholders such as Super League coaches, former players and journalists are expected to make the nominations. We have deliberately excluded soccer fans from the list of voters to promote fairness as some clubs have more supporters than others,” he said.

According to Banda, there is a committee comprising coaches and lawyers that will scrutinise the nominations before the eventual winners are announced.

He further said they are also keeping their fingers crossed to see the outcome of Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) consultations on a proposal to consider the format change of awarding outstanding journalists.

“Previously, we were awarding three journalists but there was a proposal to award a single media personality for a bigger take-home package,” Banda said, adding, the dates for the awards would be decided by the league sponsors TNM.

During last year’s awards, Kamuzu Barracks’ (KB) Harvey Nkacha and Davie Banda were named Player of the Season and Best Midfielder, respectively. The Best Defender award went to Lucky Malata of Be Forward Wanderers while his team-mate Peter Wadabwa clinched the Most Improved Player accolade. Richard Mbulu, then playing for Mafco FC, was best striker whereas Ernest Kakhobwe of Nyasa Big Bullets was best goalkeeper.

Last season’s champions KB produced the best technical panel and they tied with Mzuni FC as the most improved teams. Blue Eagles were considered to have the most disciplined supporters while Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC, Moyale Barracks and Dwangwa United were rewarded with best team management.