Tearing veil of silence

At the heart of populous township of Ndirande in Blantyre, a survivor of gender-based violence (GBV) explained why she prefers remaining silent to reporting victimisation to police.

“I don’t want to lose my husband,” says Alice Charles, 25. “I have children. What will happen when my husband is arrested? Who will take care of them?”

In 2012, she married a minibus conductor who beats her “like a drum”.

However, she has never reported the matter to the nearest police station.

When they married, Alice used to object and fight back whenever fistfights erupted. Now, she suffers in silence.

Her neighbour, Sara Million, 22, has witnessed the recurrent “internal hostilities” for years, but never let the police know about them.

“I see my fellow women being beaten by their partners, but I don’t interfere in their family affairs,” explains Million.

Alice is one of numerous victims of physical violence which is rampant in the country.

Her husband often beats her when drunk, she says.

“When he comes late, I cannot ask him why. He shouts at me: ‘What is your problem?’ He beats me for undermining him,” says Alice.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera urges GBV victims to report the cases without fear.

According to the publicist, the law enforcers are registering more cases following campaigns sensitising women to report GBV cases.

“The main challenge is that some complainant are either persuaded or coerced to withdraw these cases,” he explains.

He urges women to use victim support units available in police facilities countrywide to settle GBV cases through mediation.

“They shouldn’t fear that their husbands will be arrested,” he says.

There are more avenues for redress.

“Women can go to courts directly or go through institutions like Malawi Human Rights Commission [MHRC] and non-governmental organisations that offer paralegal services on gender-related cases,” says rights activist Habiba Osman.

But Alice’s fears personify a culture of silence which numbs a Malawian woman to suffer in since.

Many women in the country grow up being told banja nkupilira (marriage is an endurance test).

“Every now and then, I sustain injuries from the fistfights. I just remain silent. Marriage is not easy,” she says.

NGO-Gender Coordination Network executive director Emma Kaliya says it is worrisome that most women suffer silently and withdraw GBV cases not to lose their husbands.

“They depend on the men. That is what is killing them. They think that breaking up with an abusive husband is the end of life, but this is not true,” she says.

The culture of silence and dependence mutes women at a time they are supposed to speak up against GBV.

Osman calls for an end to social norms which require women to be silent.

“Sometimes it is the pressure from loved ones that forces victims of abuse not to report abuses for fear of shame and stigma,” she says.

The two activists want neighbours to weigh in to protect victims and report rights abuses.

“The police and other stakeholders cannot notice what is happening in people’s homes, so we rely on neighbours to report GBV,” she says.

The ongoing 16 Days of Activism seeks to shatter the culture of silence fuelling violence against women.

The Gender Equality Act singles out neighbours as accomplices of GBV if they fail to report it to police,” says Kaliya.

Also part of the response are campaign for behavioural and mindset change to end impunity of perpetrators and make existing laws work. n