Title chase out of our hands—Silver

Painful reality. Silver Strikers have conceded that the chase for the TNM Super League title is no longer in their hands.

The Bankers’ general secretary (GS) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and head coach Young Chimodzi made the admission after they were held to a one-all draw by Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC in Mzuzu on Sunday.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM)-sponsored side is currently third in the 16-team flagship league with 51 points from 26 games—seven short of leaders Be Forward Wanderers who have a game in hand while Nyasa Big Bullets are second with 54 points from 25 matches.

Said Nyirenda: “[As it is now], the league title chase is no longer in our hands.”

On his part, Chimodzi said: “Technically, we still have a mathematical chance, but realistically it is beyond us.

“We haven’t given up, but we are now hoping that Wanderers and Bullets falter in all their remaining games, but that will also require us to win all our remaining four matches.

“We are now left to rue some games where we shouldn’t have dropped points.”

Silver’s maximum points are 63 and leaders Wanderers are just five points away from reaching that mark from their remaining five matches.

The Bankers next assignment is away to Bullets this Sunday.