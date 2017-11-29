U-20 thump Wanderers in training match

The Malawi Under-20 national soccer team yesterday thrashed TNM Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers 4-1 in a training match at Mpira ground in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre.

The Junior Flames requested for the strength-testing match as part of their preparations for next month’s Cosafa Youth Championship to be held in Zambia.

Malawi Under-20 drew first blood through Peter Banda before Mike Kaziputa levelled the scores.

Mike Mkwate restored the Junior Flames’ lead just before half time. They scored two more goals in the second half through Patrick Phiri and Levison Maganizo.

Under-20 team head coach Gerald Phiri expressed satisfaction with the performance of his charges.

He said: “If we keep up the momentum then I expect a good performance at the tournament.

“However, last year we also did well in build-up matches against local teams, but we failed to rise to the occasion at the actual tournament.

“We thank Wanderers for accepting our request for a training match, they gave us a good game even though they used it to try some players as well.”