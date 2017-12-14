US celebrated gospel rapper Sho Baraka to perform in Lilongwe

American Christian hip-hop artist Sho Baraka will this Saturday perform in Lilongwe courtesy of Flood Malawi.

The show will take place at the Gateway Shopping Mall in Area 47, according to organisers.

Said Pastor Humphreys Mkandawire of Flood Malawi: “In our quest to give the youth of Lilongwe meaningful opportunities to encounter Jesus, we are thrilled to present Sho Baraka live in concert on Saturday. The event, to be held in the parking lot of Gateway Mall from 1pm to 5pm, is the first of its kind, called A Hip-hop Christmas Collective.”

“We are also having a Zambian artist called Mag44 at this event.”

Local artists include Faith Mussa, Suffix, KBG, Liwu, Mista Gray, Marvyn the Poet, Cozizwa and Khetwayo.

Mkandawire gave credit to Letswai Music Company led by Bob Phondo for making the event possible.

We Can be More, Road to Humble and Here are some of the well-known hits by Sho Baraka that will resonate with Malawians.

“We know in Malawi young people love Sho Baraka and through Letswai we thought it wise to have him here and be a part of our Christmas Collective Event,” he said.

Mkandawire said the church has a big role in helping shape talent by supporting artists.

“History shows that music began and originated from God’s community which is the church. Our role as a church is to encourage these young people to do their music to the glory of God and doing it to the glory of God means pursuing excellence in their art. We also have a mandate to give these young people a platform to showcase their talent and help them thrive in their endeavors,” he said.