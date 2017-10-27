Veep to grace NBM College basketball launch

Vice-President Saulos Chilima will tomorrow grace the launch of the K30 million National Bank of Malawi (NBM)-sponsored College Basketball tournament in Blantyre.

The Veep, a basketball enthusiast and former top player, will feature for Cuccsa Alumni team which will face Cuccsa current side at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

Chilima’s press secretary Pilirani Phiri and Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) general secretary (GS) Edgar Ng’ong’ola yesterday confirmed the development.

The Basmal GS also said Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila will be the guest of honour at the launch.

“There will also be live music performance by Ghetto King Kong Fredokiss among others,” he said.

NBM, through its head of marketing and corporate affairs Wilkins Mijiga, last week announced the multi-million sponsorship which will be the richest in the sport.

Mijiga said they decided to go into basketball sponsorship to keep scholars busy and help revive the sport.

According to Ng’ng’ola, the tournament will be played at zonal then regional and finally national levels. n