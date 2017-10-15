Veep pays tribute to mothers as Lunzu Parish clocks 50

Vice-President Sauos Chilima yesterday graced Golden Jubilee celebrations of Lunzu Catholic Parish in Blantyre, where he wished all mothers a happy Mother’s Day, and also urged youths to respect their mothers.

Malawi commemorates Mother’s Day today; and tomorrow [Monday], is a public holiday to honour all mothers in the country.

Speaking after a Holy Mass led by Archbishop of Archdiocese of Blantyre, Thomas Luke Msusa, Chilima wished all mothers well and urged the youth to respect their mothers.

He asked the youth to emulate Jesus’ mother, Mary, whom he said cared for Jesus and suffered with Him in His death.

“My fellow youth, you must respect your mothers and every elder person and take care of them while they are alive.

“There is no wisdom not to take care of them now, but construct a tombstone for them worth K5 million when they are dead,” he said.

He also urged the faithful to remain prayerful, saying with a prayer and unconditional love for each other, the nation would not live to witness abortions, thefts and killings.

He asked the congregation to work hard towards supporting the church financially, but cautioned church leaders who steal church funds to stop.

“President Peter Mutharika preaches that, as a nation, we have to be independent and be able to support ourselves so, too, as a church, we need to be independent. We no longer have white missionaries,” he said..

Speaking earlier, Archbishop Msusa said he was delighted that from humble beginnings, Lunzu Parish clocked 50 years.

He thanked the Christians, dead or alive, who took part in developing the parish. He also asked the faithful to remain prayerful for a better Malawi.

The Archbishop took advantage of the occasion to thank President Mutharika for a pledge of K5 million he made towards an initiative to put priests on medical scheme.

He said the church was grateful that Chilima also donated K2 million towards the same cause.

After Mass and speeches, the gathering was treated to entertainment, including traditional dances.