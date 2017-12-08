Volleyball incorporated in 2018 Region 5 Games

Malawi will send a volleyball team to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Under-20 Games following the hosts Botswana’s decision to slot in the sport.

According to Malawi National Sports Council (MNSC) executive officer George Jana, the hosts were given a chance to incoporate one sport for games to be held in December 2018.

He said: “Every country hosting the games in this first round hosting has a chance to add an extra sport to the programme. Such added sport then becomes part of the games going forward. Botswana chose to add volleyball and; hence Malawi’s addition of volleyball to the Team Malawi.”

Jana said, last year’s hosts, Angola, incorporated gymnastics.

Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) general secretary Jairos Nkhoma confirmed the development.

“This has come at a right time when we have a lot of young players with great skills that need to be exposed internationally. We request companies, individuals and other stakeholders to come in and support us so that we have enough preparations,’” he said.

AUSC Region 5 comprises Angola,Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The council is the sports arm of the African Union, which was once the Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU) formed in the 1960s, with its headquarters based in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Its objective is to use sports as a vehicle to achieve peace, integration and unity in the region. n