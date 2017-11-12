What’s there to show?

Eight months after he was hired to heal Malawi’s Flames scoring problems, coach Ronny van Geneugden’s team still leaves a lot to be desired in front of goal though the coach claims to have completed 85 percent of what is on his checklist.

The Flames were yesterday held to a one-all draw by Lesotho, ranked 146, at Bingu National Stadium.

The results means RVG has two wins against Comoros in African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier and Togo in a international friendly, out of 11 matches.

His team has struggled to score, recording four goals and conceeding seven.

Yesterday, it was the same age-old Flames’ problem of dominating play but failing to translate this into goals.

Lesotho took the lead through defender Opano Tseka who capitalised on a defensive lapse.

The Flames continued to dominate in the second half but this time they were more direct and deservedly levelled in the 51st minute when midfielder Chikoti Chirwa headed in a Gerald Phiri Junior corner-kick.

RVG was not pleased with the team’s performance.

“I didn’t like how we played. Throughout the week, we have been working on playing a fast game, but this is not what happened. I am disappointed,” he said.

His counterpart Moses Madiehe on the other hand, read the game and defused the Flames’ midfield prowess.

“I neutralised Malawi by changing the midfield from two players to three, having sensed that they were very strong in that area,” he said.

From the first whistle Malawi, with Phiri Jnr, Robert Ng’ambi and Schumacher Kuwali running the midfield affairs, had an upper hand.

RVG also introduced Dalitso Sailesi, Chiukepo Msowoya and Chawanangwa Kawonga, but still, it was not enough, leaving several unanswered questions as the countdown to Malawi’s 2019 Afcon qualifier against Morocco next March starts.

FACT FILE: RVG’s Record

Malawi 0-0 Kenya (Friendly)

Madagascar 1-0 Malawi (Chan)

Malawi 0-1 Madagascar (Chan)

Malawi 1-0 Comoros (Afcon)

Malawi 0-2 Tanzania (Cosafa Cup)

Malawi 0-0 Mauritius (Cosafa Cup)

Malawi 0-0 Angola (Cosafa Cup)

Morocco Under-23 1-1 Malawi (training match)

Malawi 1-0 Togo (Friendly)

Tanzania 1-1 Malawi (Friendly)

Malawi 1-1 Lesotho (Friendly)