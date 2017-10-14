Wizards hoping to end Nomads jinx

Premier Bet Wizards have never beaten Mighty BeForward Wanderers. Not even a draw.

This afternoon Wizards invade Balaka Stadium hoping to end the jinx that has made them play second fiddle to the league leaders.

The club’s technical director Peter Mponda confessed that even a draw will be celebrated as a victory.

“We always come close to drawing, but poor officiation betrays us,” he said.

Wanderers ended Wizards unbeaten run in the first-round after beating them 1-0.

“First round this season it was also the same story; Wanderers scored from a clear offside. This afternoon we have a big chance to make a statement. I feel we have regained the way Wizards is supposed to play,” said Mponda.

But Wizards should expect a wounded buffalo at Balaka.

The league leaders now have all their attention on the league title following their exit in Fisd Challenge Cup after losing 2-0 to Moyale Barracks.

Team manager Steve Madeira said with the league title the only silverware available for the Nomads, they cannot afford any slip-ups.

“We played three games in four days without some key players. Anyway, now we can concentrate on playing one game in seven days.

The Nomads also welcome Bongani Kaipa, Rafik Namwera, Precious Sambani, Felix Zulu, Lucky Malata, Jaffalie Chande, Alfred Manyozo and Stanley Sanudi, who missed the Moyale match due to injuries and suspensions.

In other league fixtures this afternoon, Chitipa United host Masters Security at Mzuzu Stadium while Blantyre United play Moyale Barracks at Chilomoni Stadium.

Mafco and Red Lions clash at Chitowe Stadium while Civo Stadium will host the match between

Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles.

Tomorrow, Civil Sporting welcome Azam Tigers at Civo Stadium in a repeat of Fisd Cup fixture which the Blantyre-based outfit won on post match penalties.

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC and Masters Security clash at Mzuzu Stadium while Dwangwa United host Red Lions at Chitowe Stadium.

The game of the week is between Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks at Chilomoni.